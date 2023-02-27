Full Year 2022 Dicker Data Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Dicker Data Limited Full Year 2022 Results Update. (Operator Instructions). I would now like to hand the conference over to David Dicker, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.



David John Dicker - Dicker Data Limited - Chairman & CEO



My name is Dave Dicker, I'm the founder CEO and Chairman of Dicker Data, and we're going to give our results for the last financial year to date. Before I hand over to Mary, I'd just make a few comments on the results and on the overall situation because we didn't get being completely honest, we didn't get quite the result we would have liked to have got but we were affected by forces that are completely out of our control and for which we actually don't get a remedy. I'm talking about inflation to some extent, but principally interest rates because we don't control the interest rates. No company controls the interest rates. And if the interest rates go up, conceptually, your results are going to go down to some extent, and it's impossible -- you might say, well, let's make some changes