Half Year 2023 Dicker Data Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Dicker Data Limited Half Year Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions)
I'd now like to hand the conference over to Mr. David Dicker, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.
David John Dicker - Dicker Data Limited - Chairman & CEO
Yes. Hi, everyone. Thanks for coming on to the call. My name is David Dicker. I'm the CEO, Founder and Chairman of Dicker Data. And we're going to give you an update on the H1 for '23.
It's been a pretty good result really. Obviously, the industry and sector numbers are probably not as great as people would like them to be, but we performed pretty well. Gross sales at AUD 1.6 billion, up 9.4% half-on-half. The EBITDA at AUD 70.6 million, up 15%, and the net profit before tax is AUD 54.9 million, up 6%. I think when you look at the conditions, the market sector and competitor conditions, these are pretty good results. We're pretty happy with these. So in much greater detail, I'm just going to hand over now to Mary to give you an in-depth rundown on the results. Thanks
