Q4 2020 Datagroup SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 21, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Unidentified Corporate Representative



Welcome to the Datagroup SE Conference Call on the 2019 to 2020 financial statement. (Operator Instructions)



The presentation is also available for download in the Investor Relations section on Datagroup's website.



I would now like to welcome Mr. Max Schaber, CEO of Datagroup.



Max Schaber - Datagroup SE - CEO



Hello, and welcome to our analyst call for the final '19/'19 to '19/'20 numbers. First of all, I can say we have had a very, very interesting year and some informations in a nutshell. We have reached solid numbers with a significant topline growth. There also is the share of services revenues further increased. We have decreased low margin, so the low-margin hardware revenues. And this will bring up recurring revenues further up.



All our market units have had solid business figures. Some of the local branches have had record results last year. Also, our sales departments have been very successful with 21 new CORBOX customers and 14 upsells in the existing customership.



But also, we have had