Q1 2022 Datagroup SE Earnings Call Transcript

Welcome to the DATAGROUP SE conference call on the figures for the first quarter of the financial year 2021/2022. The presentation is also available for download in the Investor Relations section on DATAGROUP's website. I would now like to welcome Oliver Thome, CFO of DATAGROUP.



Oliver Thome - DATAGROUP SE - CFO



Thank you very much. Then, ladies and gentlemen, I would like to welcome you to DATAGROUP's conference on the Q1 figures. My name is Oliver Thome, and I'm CFO at DATAGROUP. Next slide, please.



As you have probably already seen in our press release from this morning, the year has started very well for us. We had a strong start into the year in Q1 of the year '21/'22 with a substantial increase in revenue margins and earnings. The revenues in the first quarter increased by 13.4% to EUR123.2 million. The organic growth of about 5.6% during the last 12 months is within our expectation.



And the Management Board and the first-time full consolidated companies, the URANO and dna -- today, DATAGROUP BIT Oldenburg -- were