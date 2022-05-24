Q2 2022 Datagroup SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Oliver Thome - Datagroup SE - CFO



Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to welcome you to Datagroup's conference on the half-year figures. My name is Oliver Thome. I'm CFO of Datagroup.



As you have probably already seen in the press release, the first six months have started very well for us. We had a strong start into the year in the first quarter, with a substantial increase in revenues, margins, and earnings. The development also continued in the second quarter.



Revenues in the first six months increased by 71% (sic -- see press release, "17.1%") to nearly EUR250 million. The organic growth of about 4.2% during the last 12-month period is within the expectation in the management board.



The first-time full consolidated companies, the