Q3 2022 Datagroup SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

DATAGROUP SE conference call on the Q3's figures for the financial year '21-'22.



Mr. Oliver Thome, CFO of DATAGROUP.



Oliver Thome - DATAGROUP SE - CFO



Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, I welcome you on the analyst call for the Q3 figures of DATAGROUP. My name is Oliver Thome, CFO, and would like to start a little bit in another way like in the past, to [mean some].



When you look, the current times are influenced by different uncertainties. We have the war in Ukraine, Russia. We have the delivery problems for high-tech products. We have the inflation. And last but not least, we have the search for professionals, especially in the IT sector.



So before we start in the very strong result of DATAGROUP in the third quarter of the fiscal year '21-'22, I would like to focus you on our business model and to get a better understanding for you what we are doing and