Q4 2022 Datagroup SE Earnings Call Transcript

Oliver Thome - Datagroup SE - Member of the Management Board, CFO, IR, M&A



Ladies and gentlemen, I welcome you to the Expedition Datagroup and the analyst call for the presentation of the full-year figures 2021/2022. As you have already seen, we can confirm the in November presented preliminary accounts and results, which we have provided to you, come on, with my colleague, Andreas Baresel.



And we can confirm that the success story of Datagroup still remains, and we just received and we had record results in revenue stream and our record revenue, with more than EUR0.5 billion we could develop with more than 12%, nearly 13% to the previous year. We exceeded our guidance in the revenue, and we exceeded our guidance in the EBITDA. Our EBITDA, we just can bring up to EUR76.5 million. That means that we increased it instead of the previous fiscal year with nearly 14%.



