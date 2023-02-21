Q1 2023 Datagroup SE Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the DATAGROUP SE conference call on the figures for the first quarter of the financial year 2022/2023. (Operator Instructions) The presentation is also available for download in the Investor Relations section on the DATAGROUP's website. I would now like to welcome Mr. Andreas Baresel, CEO and Mr. Oliver Thome, CFO of DATAGROUP.



Andreas Baresel - DATAGROUP SE - CEO



Good morning. I'm happy to welcome you to our Q1 figures presentations this morning. And with me, my colleague, Oliver Thome, and I'm happy to show you our results of the Q1 within the next hour.



So we can say we've started again with a very good Q1 into the new fiscal year '22/'23 and with quite solid numbers. And I think these numbers prove again the sustainability of our DATAGROUP model of our strategy to focus on recurring revenues in long-term contracts based on the CORBOX service portfolio.



We managed to grow revenue and EBITDA again. So we have increased our revenues from EUR123 million to EUR127.7 million compared to Q1 of the last fiscal year.



And we