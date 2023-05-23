Q2 2023 Datagroup SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the DATAGROUP SE conference call on the half-year figures for the financial year 2022, 2023. (Operator Instructions) The presentation will also be made available for download in the Investor Relations section on DATAGROUP's website.



I would now like to welcome Mr. Andreas Baresel, CEO; and Mr. Oliver Thome, CFO of DATAGROUP.



Andreas Baresel - DATAGROUP SE - CEO



Yes, good morning, everybody. We are happy -- me and our CFO, Oliver Thome, are happy to welcome you to the presentation of our first half-year figures of the fiscal year '22, '23. And I hope you can enjoy the next hour going through the latest figures of DATAGROUP.



So we are quite happy to present another positive half year '22, '23. And I think we can say we were successful in continue our success story, despite we still have a quite challenging environment.



Our strong results again prove the sustainability of the DATAGROUP strategy to focus on recurring revenues with long-term contracts on the basis of our CORBOX service and cloud portfolio. If we look on the