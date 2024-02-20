Feb 20, 2024 / 01:50PM GMT

Itay Michaeli - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Global Head of Autos Sector



Okay. Good morning, everybody. We're going to get started with our next session. I'm Itay Michaeli, Citi's U.S. auto analyst. And we're delighted to have Aptiv back with us at the conference. The company recently reported their Q4 results. There's plenty to talk about, and so we really look forward to the conversation.



From Aptiv, we're very pleased to have Kevin Clark, Chairman and CEO; as well as Joe Massaro, our CFO and Senior Vice President of Business Operations. We'll keep this to a fireside chat. If you do have questions throughout the session, just feel free to raise your hand, and we'll get a mic over to you. Kevin, Joe, thank you so much for being here. Great to see you both.



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Global Head of Autos SectorI thought just because we're, I think, 3 weeks since earnings, we'll start with some financial follow-ups, then we'll get into tech and other kind of key