Aptiv PLC at Barclays Industrial Select Conference Transcript

Feb 21, 2024 / 02:10PM GMT

Dan Meir Levy - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



So we're live. Thank you, everyone, for joining Day 1 of the Barclays Industrial Select Conference, the autos track here. I'm Dan Levy. I'm lead U.S. autos and mobility coverage at Barclays. I'm very pleased to have with us Aptiv, who is a mainstay at this conference. Very pleased to have with us Kevin Clark, the company's Chairman and CEO; Joe Massaro, the company's CFO.



So we're going to actually kick off with a couple of the audience response questions. And then we'll go through the set of prepared fireside chat questions.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior AnalystI'm going to kick off with question 1 because they own the stock. Waiting for your response. Question one, please?- Aptiv PLC - President, Chairman & CEOYes, we own stock.- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior AnalystAll right. So