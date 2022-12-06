Half Year 2023 Altitude Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 06, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Altitude Group plc investor presentation.(Operator Instructions) And now I'd like to hand you over to Nichole Stella, CEO. Good afternoon.



Nichole Stella - Altitude Group plc - CEO



Thank you so much. I appreciate the hand off. Welcome, everybody. We are thrilled to be here today discussing with you the robust trading that we've experienced throughout the first half of our financial year. Quickly, I can run through some introductions to myself and Graham Feltham, our CFO, and where we are today.



So again, I'm Nichole Stella, 17 years of executive level experience in the promotional product industry across the US, experienced AIM PLC CEO and Board member. I have a track record of identifying and capitalizing on new revenue sources, launching products services, and driving profitable growth, well, all doing strategic planning and reason clients.



I'm happy to share with you all that I've been named to ASI's Power 50 list. This is the most influential leaders in the promotional products industry. And with that, I can hand off to