Q1 2021 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2021 / NTS GMT

Thomas Franke - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - Senior VP & Head of Public Relations & IR



Yes, good morning from my part, too. We are pleased about your interest in our company. Let's start right away. I'll hand over to Susanne Zeidler, the CFO of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG. Ms. Zeidler, please.



Susanne Zeidler - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Yes. Thank you, Thomas. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm pleased to be opening my presentation on an upbeat note. DBAG has experienced a good start into the new financial year in terms of the economic performance of our portfolio companies and of transaction activity alike. The majority of portfolio companies expect higher revenues and earnings in 2021, leading to a level of net measurement gains and losses, which we already informed you about 3 weeks ago.



The net asset value of Private Equity Investments increased by 3.6% to EUR 437.3 million. What I would like to highlight is net income from fund investment services at EUR 4.8 million. The figure clearly shows the extent