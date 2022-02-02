Feb 02, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Feb 02, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT



Hannu Martola

Detection Technology Oyj - President, CEO & Chairman



Matti Riikonen

Carnegie Investment Bank - Analyst

Nick Aronga

SEB Enskilda Inc. - Analyst

Otto Egra

Evelyn Partners - Analyst



Hannu Martola - Detection Technology Oyj - President, CEO & Chairman



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Detection Technology fourth-quarter 2021 financial statements review. My name is Hannu Martola, and I'm the President and CEO of Detection Technology, and I'm pleased to inform you of how we performed during the fourth quarter.



So, fourth quarter in general, so we had nice growth, 24% growth, and reached sales of roughly EUR25 million, quite much more than last year, but actually a little bit less what we expected.



And as we've announced, so we had some