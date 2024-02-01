Q4 2023 Detection Technology Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Hannu Martola - Detection Technology Oyj - President & CEO, Chairman of the Management Group



Good afternoon and welcome to Detection Technologies fourth quarter results announcing. My name is Hannu Martola, I'm the President and CEO and pleased to be informing you what took place in fourth quarter end '23. In a nutshell, it was a tough year, a lot of changes externally and also internally at DT, but it ended really well. So fourth quarter, we made a record sales EUR31.3 million euros and reached a profitability of 14.8% EBITDA, which is at our target level. The growth was 11%, which is slightly above the midterm target of at least 10% growth.



When we look closer than what's in the sales, both industrial and medical sales grew a single digit. Industrial sales actually still suffered a little bit on our, if I call DT legacy business of the, let's say, slow and times, but thanks also to DTS, we got some new sales and overall, we grew a nice 7%, especially TFT flat panels were contributing to growth, but also automotive sector in larger. So we are actually, for example, we are delivering detectors