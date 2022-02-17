Feb 17, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Stefan Knoll - DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG - CEO



(Spoken in German) Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of the Board of Management of Deutsche Familienversicherung, I would like to extend a very warm welcome to you. Today, my colleagues and the Board of Management, Dr. Karsten Paetzmann, and I will present to you the preliminary figures for the 2022 financial years -- no '21 financial years, preliminary figures because we are still in the auditing process, and we will not present the final figures until March 24 at the annual press conference.



After this welcome, I will give a brief summary of the past year and then hand over to Dr. Paetzmann. After his presentation, I will give an outlook for the current year before you have the opportunity to ask questions. At the outset, however, I would like to address a point that you have read in today's corporate news. We have parted companies with Mr. Schinnenburg, and I have taken over the sales department until a successor arrives, which we expect by July 1 at the latest. Please spare me a detailed explanation. So I will only say this much that