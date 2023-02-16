Feb 16, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Karsten Paetzmann - DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG - CFO



Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to welcome you to the presentation of the preliminary 2022 financial results of DFV. I would like to extend a warm welcome to all investors, analysts, and interested members of the public who have joined us today for this conference call.



In the next few minutes, I will explain to you the group's preliminary results for 2022. In a few weeks' time at our annual press conference on March 30, I will give you a detailed insight into the final figures and the strategic direction of Deutsche Familienversicherung, together with the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Management, Stefan Knoll.



So for now, let's go. I look forward to an exchange with you afterwards.



2022 was a good year for Deutsche Familienversicherung. We have made progress on key issues. First of all, we have achieved growth of 34% on the basis of net earnings.



At the same time, we consistently continued our cost-cutting program, which resulted in a 12% reduction in operating costs compared to the previous