Half Year 2020 Dios Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 03, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Good morning, and warm welcome to this presentation of DiÃ¶s half year result for 2020. My name is Knut Rost. I'm the CEO of DiÃ¶s Fastigheter. And together with me, I have Rolf Larsson, our CFO.



We have an extraordinary quarter behind us where we have been navigating in uncharted waters. My own take on this is that we have been successful. In this presentation, we will guide you through the result and the effects of the action we've been taking. We will discuss our underlying business and strategy, which is strong. Finally, we will discuss some of the ongoing trends within real estate and the uncertainty of the ongoing pandemic. If you have any questions, you will be able to ask questions at the end of this presentation.



Turn to Page 2. I will start with saying that the