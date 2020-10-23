Nine Months 2020 Dios Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Knut Rost - DiÃ¶s Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning, and warm welcome to this web presentation of DiÃ¶s' Q3 Results for 2020. My name is Knut Rost. I'm the CEO of the company. Later, you will also meet Rolf Larsson, our CFO.



With a humble approach for the current situation, I'm confident saying that the power of our actions have been decisive for the strong result of the third quarter. We will guide you through the results and the effects of the actions we've been taking. We will discuss the effects of the COVID-19, our position as market leader in a market that shows stability and strength and how we will reach our growth target and create shareholder value. If you have any questions, please send an email. You will find our contact details in the end of this presentation.



Now turn to Page 2. The result for the third quarter is strong. We are coming from a spring and summer with great uncertainty, what to expect going into the autumn. So far, the development that has exceeded the expectation we had at our last presentation. Looking