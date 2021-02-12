Full Year 2020 Dios Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Knut Rost - DiÃ¶s Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning, and warm welcome to this web presentation of DiÃ¶s year-end results for 2020. My name is Knut Rost, I'm the CEO. And together with me today, I have Rolf Larsson, our CFO.



I can proudly start this presentation by stating that the results for this extraordinary year is very good. In this presentation, we will give you a brief introduction of DiÃ¶s, guide you through the results and some of the major events during the year. We will enlighten the effects of COVID-19, our position as market leader in a market that shows stability and strength, and how we will reach our growth targets and continue to create shareholder value.



If you have any questions, there will be a Q&A session in the end of this presentation. Listen for instruction how to ask questions. If you are listening on replay, you can always reach out to