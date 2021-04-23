Q1 2021 Dios Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
Knut Rost - DiÃ¶s Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO
Good morning, and warm welcome to this web presentation of DiÃ¶s' first quarter results for 2021. My name is Knut Rost. I'm the CEO. And together with me, I have Rolf Larsson, our CFO.
We have now been living with the COVID-19 pandemic for more than 1 year. It has been a challenging year with many new situations to handle. With all these challenges in mind, I'm proud to say that DiÃ¶s is doing very well and show resilience. If you have any questions, there will be a Q&A session in the end of this presentation. Listen for instructions how to ask questions. If you are listening on replay, you can always reach out to us if you have any questions. Contact details are at the end of this presentation and on our website.
Let's go to Page 2. The outcome of the first
