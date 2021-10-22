Q3 2021 Dios Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2021 / 08:15AM GMT

Today, I am pleased to present Knut Rost, CEO; and Rolf Larsson, CFO.



Knut Rost - DiÃ¶s Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this web presentation of the year's results for the period January-September 2021. My name is Knut Rost. I'm the CEO of DiÃ¶s. And I'm here today with our CFO, Rolf Larsson.



In today's presentation, I will give you some of the key highlights and major events of the quarter. Rolf will then dive into more details, and I will finish by talking about how we focus on our market, how we will create more shareholder value and give you a market outlook.



If you have any questions, there will be a Q&A session at the end of this presentation.