Q4 2021 Dios Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the DiÃ¶s Year-end Report 2021. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin.



Knut Rost - DiÃ¶s Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning, and warm welcome to this web presentation of DiÃ¶s results for the full year 2021. My name is Knut Rost, I'm the CEO of DiÃ¶s, and I'm here today with our CFO, Rolf Larsson. I will start today's agenda with the key highlights and major events for the quarter. Then Rolf will dig into results and key figures, and I will end this presentation with a brief outlook of 2022. If you have any questions, there will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Listen for instructions how to ask questions. If you are listening on replay, you can always reach out to us with your questions. Contact details will be shown at the last slide and on our website.



The year 2021 has been a successful year, where our market really has been in the spotlight due to what we call the Green Revolution. Major investments are made in our markets that create economic growth,