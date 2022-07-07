Q2 2022 Dios Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 07, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Good morning, and a warm welcome to this presentation of DiÃ¶s results for the second quarter of 2022. My name is Knut Rost. I'm the CEO of DiÃ¶s. And together with our CFO, Rolf Larsson, we will present the results for the quarter, which is very strong.



I'll start by going through major events and highlights of the quarter. Then Rolf will dig into the results and key figures. I will finish by giving you an outlook of the future.



If you have any questions, there will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Listen for the instruction on how to ask questions. If you are listening on replay, you can always reach out to us with our -- with your questions. Contact details will be shown