Q3 2022 Dios Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

DiÖs Interim Report January to September 2022.



Knut Rost - DiÖs Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the year's results for the third quarter 2022. My name is Knut Rost. I'm the CEO of DS. Together with me today is our CFO, Rolf Larsson. We will present the results, major events and highlights and give you an outlook. If you have any questions, there will be a Q&A session in the end of the presentation. Listen for instructions on how to ask questions.



We continue our solid performance and present yet another strong operating results. The occupancy rate continues to increase. The rental income is up, and we have a very good control of our operating costs. Active leasing work together with renegotiations, acquisitions and completed projects is the basis for the strong