Q1 2023 Dios Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Knut Rost - DiÃ¶s Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of Dios' results for the first quarter of 2023. My name is Knut Rost. I'm the CEO of Dios. With me is our CFO, Rolf Larsson, and we will take you through the results of the first quarter, major events and highlights and end this presentation with an outlook. If you have any questions, there will be a Q&A session after the presentation. You can always reach out to us with your questions afterwards. Contact details are available on the last slide on our website.



The highlights for Q1 2023 can be summarized in 4 parts. To start with, we present a very strong operational outcome. Rental income has increased by 17% compared to the same period last year. The occupancy rate was 92%, the highest in our company's history and the surplus ratio was 64%. With that said, I can state that we continue to deliver a very good operating result. Net letting amounted to SEK 3 million.



On the financial side, our interest costs are increasing due to rising market