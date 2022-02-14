Q1 2022 Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) Now, I hand you over to Rolf Elgeti, CEO, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Rolf Elgeti - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG - CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for your time and interest. As per usual, we will just very briefly run through the presentation, which you can also see online, and then there will be room to ask questions.



So our Q1 numbers -- our Q1 numbers, of course, are the current Q4 numbers. Quick overview where we stand. Firstly, our rental income was up by 13% year on year, of course, largely helped by the acquisitions. Quite interestingly and nicely, our net rental income is up 20%, so we experienced a margin expansion in the last quarter of quite significant nature.



The main reason for that is, effectively, service charge issues. We got on the control post the acquisition and initial management. As a result, of course,