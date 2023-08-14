Q3 2023 Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Christian Hellmuth - Deutsche Konsum REIT AG - CFO



Good morning, everyone. This is actually Christian and Alex, CFO and CIO of Deutsche Konsum REIT. Thanks for your time and interest in Deutsche Konsum's nine month figures this morning. We have this morning uploaded our presentation to the website.



So for those who cannot join this webcast where we flip through the pages of the presentation, please go to our website, open it, and we are also referring to page numbers so that you can follow us. As per usual, we'll just give a quick overview about what happened in the nine months. I will highlight the key issues, and I will then have time to answer your questions in the Q&A session.



I would then start with page number four, which is the summary of what happened in nine months of the current financial year '22, '23. I will start with the operative business which was again very strong. As you have seen, the rental income has -- went up by 6% year on year to EUR58.7 million. This was mainly due to larger property portfolio compared to the prior year because of the acquisitions we did in