Nov 14, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Ingo Hartlief - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG - CEO & Chairman of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody, to our Q3 call today. It's a pleasure to give you an overview of DEMIRE's successful development in the first 9 months 2019. With me here in this call is Tim BrÃ¼ckner, CFO; and Michael Tegeder, Investor Relations.



As I will start with the company presentation and the highlights of strategy and portfolio achievement, Tim will further discuss our financials thereafter. Finally, we will open today's Q&A session.



We begin with the strategy update. Our REALize Potential program that was implemented in early 2019 has 4 pillars. Just to remind you, acquisitions, DEMIRE is aiming to grow its portfolio by the ongoing purchase of real estate in the direction of EUR 2 billion. Asset