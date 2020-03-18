Mar 18, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Ingo Hartlief - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG - CEO & Chairman of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody, to our 2019 Full Year Results Call. Thank you for dialing in today. With me here in this call is Tim BrÃ¼ckner, CFO; and Michael Tegeder, Investor Relations. I will open the company presentation with the highlight of DEMIRE's strategy and portfolio achievements. Tim will elaborate on the financials and our new guidance thereafter.



Finally, we will open today's Q&A, however, let me start with some personal words. 2019 has been an extremely positive year for DEMIRE. So it is a pleasure to give you some good news in these turbulent times. Due to our REALize Potential program, DEMIRE is currently in a better shape than ever before, portfolio-wise and financially. The future development of all markets is unpredictable in these dynamic times. Nevertheless, we give our best efforts to bring the positive momentum of the last year across into the current situation, to monitor the risk closely, but also to keep in mind that the cycle is alive and that chances can occur as well.

