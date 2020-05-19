May 19, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Ingo Hartlief - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG - CEO & Chairman of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody, to our Q1 2020 results call. And thank you for dialing in today. I trust, you are all well and healthy. With me is Tim BrÃ¼ckner, CFO; and Michael Tegeder, Head of Investor Relations. I will start the company presentation with the highlights of DEMIRE's strategy and portfolio achievement and give you some insight on the COVID-19 impact on the company.



Tim will elaborate on the financials, thereafter. Finally, we are happy to answer questions you might have, as always. I do understand that you might be interested in our Q1 results, but also keen to learn on the impact of COVID-19 on DEMIRE. Both topics will, of course, be covered in our presentation. But let me shortly summarize it with one sentence, each.



Q1 2020 has operationally been a very strong first quarter. The COVID-19 impact for DEMIRE, as of today has been very limited so far, and we see first signs of further improvement and recovery. You will remember that after we implemented our REALize Potential