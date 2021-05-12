May 12, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Ingo Hartlief - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG - CEO & Chairman of Executive Board



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, everybody, and welcome to our Q1 2021 results presentation. Thank you for dialing in today. I trust you are all well and healthy. With me here, as always, is Tim Bruckner, our CFO; and Michael Tegeder, our Head of Investor Relations. And I'm looking forward to updating you about the DEMIRE's development in the first 3 months of 2021. Like in many other results presentation these days, corona is still part of what has happened in recent times.



The good news is that with declining incidences and increasing vaccination rates in Germany, it feels like the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter. And whether you agree with me on seeing an upcoming positive trend or not, more and more people and businesses have managed to live and work under the current circumstances. This applies for DEMIRE as well, as we see in our Q1 '21 figures.



We remain being affected by the pandemic, and we will provide you with all the details in a minute on a separate slide,