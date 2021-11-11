Nov 11, 2021 / NTS GMT

Ingo Hartlief - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG - CEO & Chairman of Executive Board



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, everybody, and welcome to our results presentation for the first 9 months of 2021. Thank you very much for dialing in. I trust you are all well and healthy. With me here, as always, is Tim Bruckner, CFO; and Michael Tegeder, our Head of Investor Relations.



I don't know if you're aware, but today is a special day, at least for me, as the (inaudible) lender. It is the beginning of the session of Carnival, a happy and joyful time of the year. This, together with our set of results for the first 9 months of the year, I'm going to guide you through over the next couple of minutes, brings me into a good mood.



Let's start with Slide #4. Another reason for an overall good mood is the corona impact on our operations. I used to start previous presentations with an update on the corona effect on our business. Although corona is not gone, the impact of our operations is not the most significant topic to speak about anymore. So I will come back to that later.



So