Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, everybody, and welcome to our results presentation for the fiscal year 2021. Thank you again for dialing in. I trust you are all well and healthy. With me here is Tim BrÃ¼ckner, DEMIRE CFO; and Michael Tegeder, our Head of Investor Relations.



I'm sure you have had a chance to look at our results already, which are very strong and highly satisfying. So let me start with 3 topics that might be as interesting as our numbers or even a bit more, the strategic review of our major shareholders. We have released on November 15, our major shareholders have initiated a strategic review of the stake in DEMIRE. As it is their process, we can neither comment on the status of the review nor speculate about the outcome