Mar 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to DEMIRE AG Full Year Results 2021 Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ingo Hartlief, CEO, DEMIRE. Please go ahead, sir.
Ingo Hartlief - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG - CEO & Chairman of Executive Board
Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, everybody, and welcome to our results presentation for the fiscal year 2021. Thank you again for dialing in. I trust you are all well and healthy. With me here is Tim BrÃ¼ckner, DEMIRE CFO; and Michael Tegeder, our Head of Investor Relations.
I'm sure you have had a chance to look at our results already, which are very strong and highly satisfying. So let me start with 3 topics that might be as interesting as our numbers or even a bit more, the strategic review of our major shareholders. We have released on November 15, our major shareholders have initiated a strategic review of the stake in DEMIRE. As it is their process, we can neither comment on the status of the review nor speculate about the outcome
