Full Year 2021 Downer EDI Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Well, good morning, everyone. My name is Grant Fenn, and I'm the Chief Executive Officer of Downer. And with me is Michael Ferguson, and Michael is our Chief Financial Officer. So I'll begin with an overview of the 2021 full year results, and then Michael will go through the financials in a bit more detail. And we'll then open up the call for your questions. Now hopefully, you have the presentation pack in front of you. If not, it's on the ASX and also on the Downer website. And what I'll do as we go through, I'll reference the relevant pages.



So let's move to Slide 2, titled FY '21 highlights, and it shows the financial performance for the 12 months to 30 June '21. Now these are very pleasing numbers, I think, and achieved in a year of COVID disruption. And I just want to take this time