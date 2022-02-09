Half Year 2022 Downer EDI Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Well, good morning, everyone. Yes. My name is Grant Fenn, and I'm the Chief Executive Officer of Downer; and with me is Michael Ferguson, who is our Chief Financial Officer.



Now I'll begin with the highlights of the last 6 months and the priorities for the remainder of the year, then Michael will go through the financials in more detail and I'll then discuss the outlook before we open up the call for your questions.



So let's move to Slide 2, Highlights and Priorities. First of all, it's hard to talk about the last 6 months' results without acknowledging upfront the impact that COVID-19 and, in particular, Omicron has had on all businesses, including Downer, and governments. So workflows have been interrupted, supply chains also, and large numbers of employees and subcontractors