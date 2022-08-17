Full Year 2022 Downer EDI Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Downer full year results conference call.



Grant Anthony Fenn - Downer EDI Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Yes. My name is Grant Fenn, and I'm the Chief Executive Officer of Downer. And here with me today is Michael Ferguson, our Chief Financial Officer. I'll begin with the highlights of the past 12 months. Michael will then go through the financials. And I'll then come back and discuss the outlook. And then we'll open up the call for questions.



So let's move to Slide 2, summary of FY '22 financial results, showing the financial performance of 12 months to 30 June '22. So the year has been challenging for most businesses, including Downer. That said, the results announced today in the circumstances are good. Early in FY '22, we were confronted with the Delta and Omicron versions of COVID-19, leading to lockdowns across Australia and New Zealand, disrupting workflows and supply