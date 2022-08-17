Aug 17, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Downer full year results conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Grant Fenn, CEO. Please go ahead.
Grant Anthony Fenn - Downer EDI Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Good morning, everyone. Yes. My name is Grant Fenn, and I'm the Chief Executive Officer of Downer. And here with me today is Michael Ferguson, our Chief Financial Officer. I'll begin with the highlights of the past 12 months. Michael will then go through the financials. And I'll then come back and discuss the outlook. And then we'll open up the call for questions.
So let's move to Slide 2, summary of FY '22 financial results, showing the financial performance of 12 months to 30 June '22. So the year has been challenging for most businesses, including Downer. That said, the results announced today in the circumstances are good. Early in FY '22, we were confronted with the Delta and Omicron versions of COVID-19, leading to lockdowns across Australia and New Zealand, disrupting workflows and supply
Full Year 2022 Downer EDI Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 17, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...