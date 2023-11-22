Downer EDI Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 22, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Mark John Menhinnitt - Downer EDI Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



(presentation) Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Mark Menhinnitt and I'm the Chairman of Downer EDI Limited. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of land on which we meet today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, and pay my respects to Elders past and present. I would like to now officially open our Annual General Meeting for 2023. Based on the number of voting members in attendance, I declare a quorum for this meeting.



Before I commence today's proceedings, I would like to draw your attention to the safety procedures for this venue. When notified of an emergency, which will be a beeping alarm through the speakers in this auditorium, please look for the Northside staff and follow the direction exits at the rear of the auditorium and entrance doors that you entered in through the building from.



Please make sure you do not use the lifts. Proceed to the designated external assembly area, which is across the road next to the multistory car park as shown on the diagram on the