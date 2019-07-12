Jul 12, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Doro Interim Report for April to June 2019. Today, I'm pleased to present Carl-Johan Zetterberg Boudrie, CEO. (Operator Instructions) Please begin, sir.
Carl-Johan Zetterberg Boudrie - Doro AB(publ)-President - CEO & Secretary
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. And welcome to the Second Quarter report for Doro and my first quarter report as CEO and President for Doro.
I'm very delighted to be here today, and I'm fully motivated and committed to create further success for the company. I think Doro is a great company, well positioned in very interesting industry with trends such as an aging population, the increasing financial pressure for care, and growing staff incompetence deficits in care. All these challenges are of course seeking for new solutions, and we at Doro, we will create and deliver technology-oriented care services to support in tackling these challenges and create a better everyday life for seniors.
I'm confident that this will drive our
Q2 2019 Doro AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 12, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...