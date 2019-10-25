Oct 25, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Doro Interim Report for July to September 2019. (Operator Instructions)
And today, I'm pleased to present Carl-Johan Zetterberg Boudrie, President and CEO; and Ronnie Ekman, Interim CFO. Speakers, please begin.
Carl-Johan Zetterberg Boudrie - Doro AB(publ)-President - CEO & Secretary
Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. So Carl-Johan Zetterberg Boudrie here together with Ronnie Ekman to present
(technical difficulty)
highlights for the quarter. Overall, I would say, this quarter has a number of things, which I think is very good from a perspective in the transformation that we're undergoing and that we've talked about before, moving Doro from a more product-oriented company into a services-based, technology-enabled care company. So in the quarter, and with the acquisition of Centra Pulse and Connect in the -- towards the end of the third quarter, services now accounts for 20% of revenue from the full year
Q3 2019 Doro AB Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 25, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...