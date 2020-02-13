Q4 2019 Doro AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Doro AB Q4 Report 2019. (Operator Instructions)
Today, I am pleased to present CEO and President; Carl-Johan Zetterberg Boudrie; and acting CFO, Ronnie Ekman. Speakers, please go ahead.
Carl-Johan Zetterberg Boudrie - Doro AB(publ)-President - CEO, Secretary & Acting CTIO
Thank you very much and welcome all and great to have you here this morning. Today, we will present our Q4 and full year results. So from an agenda perspective, we'll start to give you some highlights of the quarter and the full year, give you a little bit more insights to the fourth quarter and with the concluding remarks and opportunity for a Q&A session.
So with that, I jump into the report and Slide #4, key highlights in the quarter. For us, the fourth quarter and that -- in what -- in many ways have been a good quarter and a strong year. We increased sales, both in the quarter and the full year, in a good way. We have expanded our position as the leader in the
