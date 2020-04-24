Q1 2020 Doro AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Carl-Johan Zetterberg Boudrie - Doro AB(publ)-President - CEO, Secretary & Acting CTIO



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. I hope you are healthy and safe in this, I'd say, special times. Today, I will give you some highlights of the quarter, some more insights to the first quarter of 2020, and then concluding remarks and open up for a question-and-answer session in the end.



So let's go directly to Slide 4, key highlights in the quarter. In the quarter, the growth for business segment Care continued with double-digit growth. And in the first quarter of 2020, sales represented 31% of total sales. And maybe as an introduction, as you heard, I said business segment Care. We have, from the first quarter 2020, changed our reporting structure into 2 business segments: business segment Care and business