Q2 2020 Doro AB Earnings Call Transcript

So we can move to Slide 4 and key highlights. The second quarter was, in many ways, impacted by COVID-19. Sales overall, and especially business segment Phones, was impacted negatively in the quarter as a result. But during especially June, we saw a gradual improvement in sales.



With several measures implemented, we have managed to