Full Year 2020 Doro AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Today, I'm pleased to introduce CEO, Carl-Johan Zetterberg Boudrie, who will be presenting; and CFO, Linda Nilsson, who will join for the question-and-answer session. Please go ahead.



Carl-Johan Zetterberg Boudrie - Doro AB(publ)-President - CEO, Secretary & Acting CTIO



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Doro's fourth quarter presentation and full year report. I hope you're all safe and healthy.



The agenda for today, as usual, we'll go through some key highlights for the fourth quarter, give you some more insight to the fourth quarter and our 2 business areas and overall financials, and end with some concluding remarks and a Q&A session.



So we can jump to the slide with key highlights in the quarter. Overall, it was a good quarter in many aspects,