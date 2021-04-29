Q1 2021 Doro AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Carl-Johan Zetterberg Boudrie - Doro AB(publ)-President - CEO & Secretary



(technical difficulty)



the introduction. And good morning, and welcome, everyone, to today's presentation of Doro's first quarter results. With me today, I also have our CFO, Linda Nilsson.



We can move on to next slide, please, an agenda. In today's session, we will start by giving you some key highlights followed by results and business update from the first quarter. We will end the webcast with concluding remarks, including a question-and-answer session, as mentioned. (Operator Instructions)



We move 2 slides ahead and into key highlights in the quarter. During the quarter, we improved both gross margin and operating margin compared to the same quarter last year, a good achievement given the continued challenges that we have faced from the pandemic even in the first quarter of this year. We have continued to strengthen our product offering, especially in Doro Care, in line with our ambition to have a market-leading portfolio with the launch