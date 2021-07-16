Q2 2021 Doro AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Carl-Johan Zetterberg Boudrie - Doro AB(publ)-President - CEO, Acting CFO & Secretary



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Doro's presentation of the second quarter report.



I will start by giving you a highlight of the quarter, followed by financial and business update, and then ending with some concluding remarks and opening up for the question-and-answer session.



So we can jump directly to Slide 4, and I will give you some of the key highlights of the quarter. Next slide, as well, please. Perfect. So key highlights in the second quarter for Doro Group. We saw good sales growth in the quarter in both business areas compared to the second quarter last year but also compared to the first quarter this year. And it was also definitely a step