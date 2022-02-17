Q4 2021 Doro AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Jorgen Nilsson - Doro AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Welcome everyone to the Doro Q4 report. As said, my name is Jorgen Nilsson. And joining me here this morning I have Isabelle Senges our CFO. Together, we will talk you through the numbers and the business highlights of the fourth quarter of 2021.



Key highlights not surprisingly, Q4 was our best quarter of the year. The launch of our new smartphone 8110 helped us achieve our highest turnover in the last 2 years in the Nordic region. Likewise, the demand for our products remained high, especially in France. This together with very good gross margins, lower costs, and also the implementation that we did of our price increase in Q3 make us see a very strong operating margin and profit,