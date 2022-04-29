Q1 2022 Doro AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Jorgen Nilsson - Doro AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Q1 2022 webcast for Doro. With me, I have Isabelle Senges, our CFO, and I'm Jorgen Nilsson.



Those are our key highlights. Then we'll have a look at the first quarter of '22. We'll have some concluding remarks. And then we'll also open for Q&A session. And we have receive 2 questions from 1 person already in the U.S. So let's proceed.



Key highlights. The 2 -- the 3 top key highlights of the year is that despite the decline in sales in most of the Consumer Electronics business, Doro actually managed to grow our net sales by almost 3%. In addition, we've had very positive feedback from some of our major customers for our continued ability to supply in general but also on time and with very good quality.



And thirdly, we have now launched our new range of smartphones and feature phones in all our regions. And in addition, and maybe more importantly, the innovation products, the new categories with innovation