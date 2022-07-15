Q2 2022 Doro AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Jorgen Nilsson - Doro AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and hello, and welcome, everyone, to Doro's quarterly report for the second quarter 2022. My name is Jorgen Nilsson. I'm the CEO for Doro, and joining me here today is, as always, our eminent CFO, Isabelle Senges.



Before we begin the presentation, I would like to apologize to you all for the inconvenience that we will not be able to take any questions over phone today. This is unfortunately a problem that we have with the Investor Relations platform. And, of course, you can still post questions through writing them in the chat at the end of the presentation, and we will, of course, also respond to them as the normal. If you type a question, we will read it back to you, to the audience, and then we will respond. With that said, let's delve into the reports.



So, today's agenda is that we'll first have a look at the key highlights, then we'll go through the second quarter in a little bit more detail, and finally we conclude, and then we open up for the Q&A session, which, as