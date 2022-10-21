Q3 2022 Doro AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Jorgen Nilsson - Doro AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Doro Q3 report. With me today, as always, our eminent CFO, Isabelle Senges. And myself, I'm Jorgen Nilsson.



Today we'll start off with some key highlights, and we'll zoom in on the third quarter in more detail, we'll have our concluding remarks. And then we're going to open it up for Q&A.



That said, let's see if we can get the presentation started. Q3 has been an encouraging quarter for us at Doro, especially as we after several years now, we're back at IFA in Berlin. IFA, for those of you who do not know, it's actually one of the world's leading trade shows for consumer electronics. It's also one of the oldest industrial exhibitions in Europe. And although a bit smaller this year than pre-COVID, it was visited by more than 160,000 visitors physically. Online there was an additional 1.6 million people who came through. So for us, at Doro, it was great to be back as an exhibitor and also to be able to meet both our customers, the operators, the